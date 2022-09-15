Lake Superior Park Experiences – Thursday, September 15

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Agawa Bay Visitor Centre MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – From ticks to brain worms, life is tough for a moose. Visit Michelle to learn some of the adaptations that help moose thrive in Lake Superior Provincial Park!