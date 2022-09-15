East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after assault

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault that occurred on September 1, 2022, at a residence on Village Road in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

On September 9, 2022, Randy MARTIN, 28 years-of-age, of no-fixed-address, was located in Blind River, arrested and charged with:

Assault Cause Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 10, 2022.