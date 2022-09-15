On September 4, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault that occurred on September 1, 2022, at a residence on Village Road in the community of Mississauga First Nation.
On September 9, 2022, Randy MARTIN, 28 years-of-age, of no-fixed-address, was located in Blind River, arrested and charged with:
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 10, 2022.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Robbery - September 15, 2022
- East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after assault - September 15, 2022
- East Algoma OPP – Suspicious Person arrested for Bail Violations - September 15, 2022