Ladies Night Golf – September 7th

(78 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Diedre Dupuis, Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida – 39

2nd:Rachael Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko, Heather Rainville – 40

3rd: Lise Bernath, Nicole Chapman, Gladys Tessier – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 41

2nd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Diedre Dupuis – 41

3rd: Sue Lord, Lindsey Kobzick – 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Shirley Hale, Norma Kauk, Johanna Rowe – 43

2nd: Isabel Chicoine, Caroline Desgagne, Eloise Jones – 44

3rd: Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Mary-Lynn McKenna – 44

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Michelle Terris – 45

2nd: Marcie DLF, Carole Moisan, Dawn Campbell– 46

3rd: Melanie Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Spare – 47

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Christina Portis, Lulu Case, Debbie Tavella – 49

2nd: – N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Wendy Smith, Jenny Weatherbee, Spare – 51

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1: Laura Mersereau

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2: Norma Kauk

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Luan Buckell

Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot): Heather Rainville

Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Maury O’Neill

Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4: Isabel Chicoine

Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Lise Noel

Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Rachael Korytko-Amos

Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot): Lise Noel

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Sue Lord

Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8: Marcie DLF

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot): Judy Zagar

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Tracey Vernier

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Heather Rainville

Wesdome – $25 Tim’s Gift Card – Draw – Gladys Tessier

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Dawn Campbell

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1154.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1193.50!! -$1154.50 + $39.00)

15 Foot Putt – $513.00 Total ($474.00 + $39.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week at the Ladies Tournament, September 10th – Jen McLaughlin, Darlene Trovarello, Toni Rutland. If nobody sinks the putt, random team draws will occur after the meal and a person from that team will get a chance to putt until there is a winner.

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today