Statement by Ian Brodie, Chair of the Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election Organizing Committee, following the tragic passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada:
“The sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen obviously means that Conservative Party of Canada’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee is considering an appropriate, respectful way to announce the results of the 2022 Leadership Election.
“We will respect all protocols on the death of the Sovereign set by the Government of Canada, and provide an update early on Friday.”
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Statement by Ian Brodie, Chair of the Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election Organizing Committee - September 9, 2022
- Déclaration d’Ian Brodie, président du Comité organisateur de l’élection du chef du Parti conservateur du Canada - September 9, 2022
- New funding to explore expansion of access to smoking cessation interventions for priority populations - September 7, 2022