Statement by Ian Brodie, Chair of the Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election Organizing Committee, following the tragic passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada:

“The sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen obviously means that Conservative Party of Canada’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee is considering an appropriate, respectful way to announce the results of the 2022 Leadership Election.

“We will respect all protocols on the death of the Sovereign set by the Government of Canada, and provide an update early on Friday.”