Thunder Bay OPP – UTV Driver Killed, Passenger injured after UTV rollover

On September 2, 2022, at 9:00 pm, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Decourcey Lake Road, off Highway 527, north of Thunder Bay. Police were advised a lone Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) side by side had rolled causing extensive injuries to the operator and passenger.

Police and Superior North EMS attended the scene and determined the driver to be deceased. The passenger was transported to the hospital with extensive but non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old George DECORTE of Thunder Bay.

Investigation is still ongoing; police are determining whether speed and alcohol were contributing factors in this collision.

The public is reminded that helmets and seatbelts must be worn at all times when operating a side by side and the vehicle must be plated and insured. Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.