East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after vehicle stop

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previous bail violation occurrence in Serpent River.

On August 17, 2022, police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 17 in the Serpent River area. Investigation determined the driver and passenger had previous release conditions to not be with one another.

Kenneth NEELY, 43 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court (Two Counts), contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 11, 2022.