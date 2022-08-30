SE OPP – Wawa Resident Charged with Assault

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault that occurred on Algoma Street in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, Brenda DAVIS, 56 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and
- Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 12, 2022 in Wawa.
