SE OPP – Charges Laid after Domestic Dispute on Hillcrest Avenue

On August 22, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Hillcrest Avenue in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts), and
- Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in September 2022, in Wawa.
