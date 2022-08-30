SE OPP – Chapleau Resident Charged After Assault

On August 23, 2022 at approximately 3:38 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of an assault in progress on Broomhead Road in Chapleau.

Police attended the scene and, through investigation, a 14-year-old youth, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC, and

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 6, 2022 in Chapleau.