Lake Superior Park Experiences – Friday, August 26

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in: 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM
|SPECIAL EVENT: NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM – Join us as we light up the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay after hours for this special event!
We invite you to explore the museum and celebrate LSPP’s Dark Sky Preserve and the beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage it protects. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and meet our Discovery Team as you drop by different stations to learn about the stars, wolves, bats, owls and more. Outside, join us for campfire songs and s’mores!
