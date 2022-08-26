Have you seen Serge?

Superior East OPP published the following on Twitter at 11:47 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022:
#MISSING: #SuperiorEastOPP is seeking assistance in locating missing male, 56 y/o Serge FOURNIER. 5’6″, hair is short, white/dark and balding. Last seen near #Chapleau on Aug 13, 2022. Any information, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122
