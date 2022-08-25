Lake Superior Park Experiences – Thursday, August 25

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM MEET THE NATURALIST: BIRDING 101 – Cheeseburger! Mew! Teacher! Birds make many interesting sounds and come in a variety of colours and patterns. Drop by and meet Kaitlyn to learn some birding techniques and find out what all that racket is about.

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.