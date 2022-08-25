Lake Superior Park Experiences – Thursday, August 25

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BIRDING 101 – Cheeseburger! Mew! Teacher! Birds make many interesting sounds and come in a variety of colours and patterns. Drop by and meet Kaitlyn to learn some birding techniques and find out what all that racket is about.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.
|Trapper’s Trail
|1:00 PM
|GUIDED HIKE: WONDERFUL WETLANDS – Frogs, moose, fish and everything in between! Meet Michelle and Celeste to explore the wonderful world of wetlands and discover why they are so important to Lake Superior Provincial Park.
