SSM OPP – 13th Impaired Driving Charge Laid

On August 17th, 2022, shortly after 1:00 a.m., a member from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was travelling to their patrol area and was westbound on McNabb Street in the City of Sault Ste Marie.

The officer observed a vehicle at the intersection of McNabb Street and South Market Street nearly collide with a median and a traffic stop was subsequently initiated.

While speaking to the driver the officer determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment where further testing was conducted. While at the detachment the driver refused to provide a breath demand.

As a result, Jamie DUMOULIN, 41 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure of Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on September 19th, 2022.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.