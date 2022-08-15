East Algoma OPP – Have you seen Sylvina?

On Saturday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the East Algoma (Elliot Lake) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation involving a missing person.

Sylvina RICKARD, 41 years-of-age who was last seen June 13th, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., in the City of Elliot Lake. She is known to have ties to the Cities of North Bay and Timmins, or she may have travelled to Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking the public’s assistance to help in locating her.

Sylvina is described as:

Indigenous female, 5’9″, 150 lbs, medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes, wears her hair in a bun, and frequently wears sweatshirts and jeans either black or other dark colours. See attached photo.

Tattoos/Piercings that include:

Back of neck has Chinese symbol “Friend”

Right wrist has “I love you mom”

Shoulder has a dream catcher or feather

Anyone with information regarding Sylvina RICKARD’s location, should immediately contact any OPP Detachment at: 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.