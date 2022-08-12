SE OPP Wawa – Arrests made after well-being check

On July 18, 2022, at approximately 8:12 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a well-being check on an individual at a residence on Churchill Avenue in Wawa. The individual was located by police and found to be in distress. Through investigation, three individuals were arrested and charged.

Kelvin HENRY, 41 years-of-age, of Dubreuilville has been charged with:

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Extortion, contrary to section 346(1.1)(b) of the CC,

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC, and

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

Benjamin LEWIS, 39 years-of-age, of Wawa has been charged with:

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Extortion, contrary to section 346(1.1)(b) of the CC,

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC, and

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

Deborah KOMARNISKI, 60 years-of-age, of Wawa has been charged with:

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Extortion, contrary to section 346(1.1)(b) of the CC, and

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC.

HENRY and LEWIS were remanded into custody pending bail hearings. KOMARNISKI was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 12, 2022 in Wawa.