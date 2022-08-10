Celebration of Life – Dolly & Mickey Clement

Two lives, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. You are invited to help us honour the lives of Dolly and Clifford (Mickey) Clement. Leave your sadness at the door, but bring rather your stories, your laughs, and your happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest.

The service will take place on August 21, 2022, from 12:00 – 5:00 pm at Wawa Motor Inn, Log Village, in the Clement Chalet. If you have any questions, please contact Patti Clement at 613-558-4495.