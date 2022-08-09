Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. Low 12.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 4, 2022, 2:30 PM).
Forest Fire Update:
There is one fire in the Northeast Region, Algonquin Park 10. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The wandering cattle have been seen again, but there are a few less now. If you are travelling to the Soo, they have been seen in the Old Woman Bay to Rabbit Blanket area.
- Tbaytel is asking people and organizations in northern Ontario what good they can do with $10,000. From *Monday, Aug. 8 until Monday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. EST*, Tbaytel is inviting teachers, students, parents, volunteers, not-for-profit groups, coaches, community members, associations and individuals from across its serving territory to apply for funding and make the places we live better through a deserving project, idea or initiative. To apply for funding or for more information on the fund and past winners visit www.tbaytelforgood.net.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – August 9 - August 9, 2022
- The Coasters Came Back – 2022 Tour - August 8, 2022
- Morning News – August 8 - August 8, 2022