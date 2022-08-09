Breaking News

Morning News – August 9

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. Low 12.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 4, 2022, 2:30 PM).

Forest Fire Update:

There is one fire in the Northeast Region, Algonquin Park 10. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

News Tidbits:

  • The wandering cattle have been seen again, but there are a few less now. If you are travelling to the Soo, they have been seen in the Old Woman Bay to Rabbit Blanket area.
  • Tbaytel is asking people and organizations in northern Ontario what good they can do with $10,000. From *Monday, Aug. 8 until Monday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. EST*, Tbaytel is inviting teachers, students, parents, volunteers, not-for-profit groups, coaches, community members, associations and individuals from across its serving territory to apply for funding and make the places we live better through a deserving project, idea or initiative. To apply for funding or for more information on the fund and past winners visit www.tbaytelforgood.net.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*