Morning News – August 9

Weather:



Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. Low 12.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 4, 2022, 2:30 PM).

Forest Fire Update:

There is one fire in the Northeast Region, Algonquin Park 10. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

News Tidbits: