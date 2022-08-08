East Algoma OPP – Stunt Driving & Drug Charges Laid

On August 5, 2022, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 108.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., police observed a northbound black car travelling at an excessive high rate of speed on Highway 108 near Depot Lake. Police located the car at a local gas station in the City of Elliot Lake and arrested the driver.

The car was searched and officers observed the windshield on the driver’s side in the upper half was severely smashed. Police also located drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected cocaine.

As a result, Shane GIROUX-DOUCETTE, 32 years-of-age from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Drive Motor Vehicle-Perform Stunt-Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

No Clear View to Front, contrary to section 74(1)(a) of the HTA

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 4, 2022.