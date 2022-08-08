East Algoma OPP – Assault Charges Laid after Assault

On August 4, 2022, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of an assault on Mississauga Avenue in the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined at approximately 3:00 a.m., on July 29, 2022, a resident of a local retirement home on Mississauga Avenue was physically assaulted by an employee.

As a result, Teena BEGGS, 58 years-of-age from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 4, 2022.