East Algoma OPP – 27th Impaired Charge laid in 2022

On August 6, 2022, shortly after 1:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a pick-up truck in a ditch on Highway 17 in the Township of the North Shore.

A short time later, the pick-up truck drove out of the ditch into a private driveway. While police were pulling into the driveway the pick-up truck drove towards the police cruiser and a traffic stop was initiated.

As police were speaking to the driver of the car, officers determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of the investigation, Dennis PELKY, 66 years-of-age from Spragge, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 6, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administration Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the pick-up truck was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.