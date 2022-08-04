SSM OPP – Charges Laid after traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver

On July 31, 2022, shortly after 11:30 a.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver driving northbound on Highway 17B from Echo Bay.

Batchewana First Nation Police Service observed the vehicle on the four lanes on Highway 17 travelling westbound near Belleau Lake Road within the community of Garden River First Nation and initiated a traffic stop.

While speaking to the driver, the officer determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Sault Ste Marie Police Service detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Charles SYRETTE, 38 years-of-age from Batchewana First Nation was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court in Sault Ste Marie on August 22, 2022.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.