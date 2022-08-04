Men’s Night Golf – July 28th

(120 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Willy Campbell, Dewey Mathias, Wayne Rahn – 32

2nd: Shane Bukowski, Jeff Amos, Kevin Sabourin – 32

3rd: Alex Gamache, Roger Gamache, Guy Lachappelle – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Andrew Chalykoff – 33

2nd: Jessy Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain, Dan Guay – 33

3rd: Kyle Wood, Zack White, Lee Bryar – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Rene Gagne, Jean Desgagne, Roger Lefebvre – 34

2nd: Jarett Asselin, Anders Morden, Taylor Dumoulin – 34

3rd: Luke Morden, Tom Terris, Billy Terris – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st: John Leadbetter, Steve Jozin, Karl Benstead – 35

2nd: Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Mike Fell – 35

3rd: Al MacDonald, Derek Chapman, Bernie Erechook – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Mark Szekely, Dan Szekely, Don Humphries – 36

2nd: Cooper Moore, Dylan Desforges, Sebastian Chevrier – 36

3rd: Rob Sedore RJ Sedore, Chris Crack – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Spare – 37

2nd: Terry Lesarge, Wayne Rahn, Jim Heckler – 37

3rd: Tim Lesarge, Bob Stewart, Mike Hogan – 37

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Billy Matheson, Greg Dumba, Ian Dawyd – 37

2nd: Peter Russ, Terry Lesarge, Bob Foster – 37

3rd: Jules & Jules Jr. Engelhart, Spare – 38

8th FLIGHT:

1st: Al Hardy, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 38

2nd: Vic Sillanpaa, Eric Mitrikas, Kent Sprang – 39

3rd: Mario Casavant, Chris Casavant, Sandy Oliver – 40

9th FLIGHT:

1st: N/A

2nd: N/A

3rd: N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Al MacDonald

Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Kyle Wood

Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Brady Desrochers

Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Richard Davidson (Eagle and an extra $40!)

Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Dylan Buckell

Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza 3-10oz Steaks): Eric Mitrikas

Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Dylan Buckell

Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Taylor Dumoulin

Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Sebastian Chevrier

Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Al MacDonald

Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Dylan Buckell

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Bart Wood

Winner of Cash Draw $66: Kent Spreng

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,834.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $2894.50 ($2834.50 + $60.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $531.00 – ($471.00 + $60.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Dewey Mathias, Guy Lachappelle, John Leadbetter – Putt off will happen August 4th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!!

Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.