Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – July 28th

(120 Players)

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Willy Campbell, Dewey Mathias, Wayne Rahn – 32
2nd: Shane Bukowski, Jeff Amos, Kevin Sabourin – 32
3rd: Alex Gamache, Roger Gamache, Guy Lachappelle – 33

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Andrew Chalykoff – 33
2nd: Jessy Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain, Dan Guay – 33
3rd: Kyle Wood, Zack White, Lee Bryar – 34

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Rene Gagne, Jean Desgagne, Roger Lefebvre – 34
2nd: Jarett Asselin, Anders Morden, Taylor Dumoulin – 34
3rd: Luke Morden, Tom Terris, Billy Terris – 34

4th FLIGHT:
1st: John Leadbetter, Steve Jozin, Karl Benstead – 35
2nd: Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Mike Fell – 35
3rd: Al MacDonald, Derek Chapman, Bernie Erechook – 36

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Mark Szekely, Dan Szekely, Don Humphries – 36
2nd: Cooper Moore, Dylan Desforges, Sebastian Chevrier – 36
3rd: Rob Sedore RJ Sedore, Chris Crack – 37

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Spare – 37
2nd: Terry Lesarge, Wayne Rahn, Jim Heckler – 37
3rd: Tim Lesarge, Bob Stewart, Mike Hogan – 37

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Billy Matheson, Greg Dumba, Ian Dawyd – 37
2nd: Peter Russ, Terry Lesarge, Bob Foster – 37
3rd: Jules & Jules Jr. Engelhart, Spare – 38

8th FLIGHT:
1st: Al Hardy, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 38
2nd: Vic Sillanpaa, Eric Mitrikas, Kent Sprang – 39
3rd: Mario Casavant, Chris Casavant, Sandy Oliver – 40

9th FLIGHT:
1st: N/A
2nd: N/A
3rd: N/A –

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Al MacDonald
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Kyle Wood
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Brady Desrochers
Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Richard Davidson (Eagle and an extra $40!)
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Dylan Buckell
Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza 3-10oz Steaks): Eric Mitrikas
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Dylan Buckell
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Taylor Dumoulin
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Sebastian Chevrier
Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Al MacDonald
Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Dylan Buckell

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Bart Wood
Winner of Cash Draw $66: Kent Spreng

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,834.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $2894.50 ($2834.50 + $60.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $531.00 – ($471.00 + $60.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Dewey Mathias, Guy Lachappelle, John Leadbetter – Putt off will happen August 4th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!!

Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

 

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*