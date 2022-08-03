Have you seen Mary-Anne Bird

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate missing 22-year-old Mary-Anne Bird. Mary-Anne sometimes goes by the name Mary-Anne Martin.

They last spoke with family members approximately eight months ago and was staying in the 300 block of Pim Street. They are approximately 5’7” tall and weigh approximately 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police at 705-949-6300.