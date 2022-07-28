HSCDSB Commitment to Indigenous Education

With the recent apology from Pope Francis to the First Nation, Metis, and Inuit peoples of Canada, the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board supports the apology and will continue to support and be allies with Indigenous peoples, communities, families, and students.

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is committed to improving its Indigenous education programs, services and resources, in accordance with the Ontario First Nation, Metis and Inuit Education Policy and Framework.

Our board wants to ensure that the unique strengths are celebrated and the needs of all students are met, including students with First Nations, Metis and Inuit ancestry. We are working with local Indigenous community partners to develop programs and offer services to improve student achievement, increase graduation rates and improve overall student well-being.

As we continue our work towards Truth and Reconciliation, we strive to provide every student with meaningful opportunities to learn about Indigenous histories, cultures and perspectives, while addressing the 94 Calls to Action.

HSCDSB’s Indigenous Transitions Summer Program is coming up in August and will fully incorporate Indigenous culture, language, and traditions, building confidence and body positivity, all while preparing our Indigenous students for secondary school.