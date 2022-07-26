Thank you to the CP Rail team Dear Brenda I would like to shout out to the CP team in Sultan! Thanks for your assistance Saturday after my accident on the Industrial Road. You are guys are the best! Elizabeth Sherlock Author Recent Posts This Media ReleaseThis is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Stockton, Editor/Publisher, [email protected] Latest posts by This Media Release (see all) Thank you to the CP Rail team - July 26, 2022 The politics and precarious nature of travel in the North - July 21, 2022 Wikwemikong Tribal Police partners withNOSM University researchers on trauma-informed policing curriculum and training - July 20, 2022 2022-07-26 This Media Release