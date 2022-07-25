East Algoma OPP – Investigation Continues into 2 non-related sudden deaths

On July 23 and July 25, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to two separate death related occurrences in wooded areas near Pipeline Road and Esten Drive North in Elliot Lake.

On July 23, 2022, a complainant reported locating a deceased person in a wooded area north of Elliot Lake, near the Pipeline Road. A 67 year-old male was confirmed deceased. On July 25, 2022, a complainant reported locating a deceased person in a wooded area near Esten Drive North. A 72 year-old male was confirmed deceased. These occurrences are not related in any way, nor is there any foul play suspected at this time. There is no threat to public safety.

The East Algoma crime unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) assisted with the investigations. These investigations are ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

Post mortem examinations are expected to take place in Sault Ste. Marie at a later time.