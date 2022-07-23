East Algoma OPP – Bail Violation Charges Laid

On July 21, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and a member from the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Team (T.I.M.E.) Team responded to a complaint where an individual was left behind and was at a local coffee shop in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined the individual had no money, no phone and had no way to get back home to Sudbury. Police attended the local coffee shop and arrested the person for breaching curfew and weapon conditions.

As a result, Vincent BROOKS, 18 years-of-age from Sudbury, was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (two counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on July 21, 2022 and was remanded into custody.