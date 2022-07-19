SSM OPP – 11th Impaired Charge of the Year Laid after Collision

On July 18, 2022, shortly after 6:30 a.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Laird Township.

Police arrived on scene and observed a white car in the westbound ditch on Highway 17. The car rolled and had significant damage. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to local hospital in Sault Ste Marie via ambulance. Police had located a small amount of suspected fentanyl with the driver’s property. While at the hospital the driver refused a blood demand.

The driver was released from hospital and transported to Sault Ste Marie detachment to be processed.

As a result, Jamie KNOX, 28 years-of-age from Palmer Rapids, Ontario, was charged with:

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-blood drug concentration, contrary to section 320.14(1)(c) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance -Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court Justice in Sault Ste Marie on September 12, 2022.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.