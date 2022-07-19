East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Unwanted Person at Airport Event

On July 17, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m. members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to an unwanted person-related incident at an airport event just south of Elliot Lake.

Event security reported an intoxicated male refusing to leave the property and causing damage to signs. Police attended and the person was arrested and escorted off the property.

Wyllis PORTER, 31 years-old, from Sudbury was charged with:

Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code

Being Intoxicated in Public Place, contrary to section 31(1)(a) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 6, 2022.