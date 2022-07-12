East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged after Collision

On July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting regular patrol duties on Highway 108 south of Elliot Lake and observed a vehicle in the ditch.

The vehicle sustained major damage, however, the driver was not injured. Police could detect a strong odour of alcoholic beverage emanating from their breath. As a result, Roadside Screening Device was administered which resulted in a fail. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Miranda DALCOURT-WILKINS, 28 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Novice Driver – B.A.C. Above Zero, contrary to section 44.1(3) of the HTA

Owner Operate Motor Vehicle on a Highway – No Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 9, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.