Ladies Night Golf – July 6

87 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 36

2nd: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon – 38

3rd: Rachal Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko, Spare – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Sue Lord, Ashley Coombs, Nancy Morin – 43

2nd: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Laura Mersereau – 45

3rd: Helen Bekintis, Nellie Harvey, Spare – 45

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 47

2nd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Spare – 47

3rd: Amelia Carruthers, Quin Lange, Spare – 48

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Susan Switzer, Anya Switzer, Mary Lynn McKenna – 48

2nd: Sue Kirby, Shirley Hale, Johanna Rowe – 48

3rd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tate – 49

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, MacKenzie Mathias – 51

2nd: Margaret Davidson, Cindy Jozin, Annika Jozin – 51

3rd: Christina Port, Lulu Case, Tania Case – 52

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Jennifer McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver, Spare – 54

2nd: Cheryl nTremblay, Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa – 56

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Longest Putt Hole #1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Lise Noel

Longest Putt Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford – $15.00 Cash Prize): Amelia Carruthers

Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Linda Sillanpaa

Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Judy Zagar

Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – ): Jennifer McLaughlin

Longest Putt Hole #4 (Canadian Tire $25 Gift Certificate): Paula Valois

Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Donna Korytko

Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Toni Rutland

Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot) (Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash): Lise Noel

Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 (Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate): Suzanne Lacasse

Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash): Tab Kidder

Longest Putt Hole #9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash): Ashley Coombs

Draw (Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate): Heather Rainville

Draw (Wesdome – $25 Tim’s Gift Card): Jen McLaughlin

Draw (Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher): McKenzie Mathias

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $963.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $907!! -$863.50 + $43.50)

15 Foot Putt – $226.50 Total ($183.00 + $43.50) – names drawn will putt this coming week, July 6th – Beth Vachon, Jan Gagnon, Anya Switzer (names drawn by Hayli)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.