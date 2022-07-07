CONWAY, Reta (nee Harper)

May 8, 1931 – July 6, 2022

Passed away peacefully with family by her side.

Wife of the late Colin Conway. Mother of the late Julia (Dave Dowhower of Pennsylvania), Phil (Jill), late Larry (Sandra), late Alan, and Tracy (Dave Blackmore). Grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 22; great-great-grandmother of 4.

Born to Walter and Vera (nee Middaugh) Harper she had 6 siblings Frank (Bernice), late Tom (late Connie), late Mary (late Len), late Leslie (Marlene), late Clifford (Nancy), and Margaret (Joe). Reta will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Many new moms will miss her for her knitting and her wonderful sense of humour. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario (492 Wellington St. E. 705-759-2522) on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 6 pm until 9 pm. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.

Thank you to all the staff at the Long Term Care Unit of the Lady Dunn Health Centre for taking such good care of Mom for the last year of her life and a special thank you to all those who helped us so much the last few days of her life, from the doctors, nurses, even the kitchen staff for always making sure we had fresh coffee, tea, snacks – it made this sad time more bearable and we were very grateful for all the caring and concern.

Memorial contributions payable by cheque or online to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer Society, Lady Dunn Palliative Care Program or the Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Conway family.