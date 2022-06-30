Marathon OPP – Investigation continues after Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert FN) resident struck by train

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon Detachment are investigating a death on the railroad tracks near Pic Mobert First Nation.

It happened on June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m..

The 36-year old, a resident of Pic Mobert First Nation, died after being struck by a train.

Marathon OPP and Anishinabek Police Service were dispatched to the scene, along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Superior North EMS confirmed that the individual was deceased upon arrival.

There is no foul play suspected and a coroner’s investigation was not requested.