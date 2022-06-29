Ladies Night Golf – June 22

(75 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Alexis Alexopoulos – 37

2nd: Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 39

3rd: Rachal Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko, Spare – 41

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Cathy Cyr, Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville – 43

2nd: Diedre Dupuis, Jan Gagnon, Spare – 44

3rd: Marcie DLF, Carole Moisan, Dawn Campbell – 44

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Lise Bernath, Nicole Chapman, Spare – 46

2nd: Lulu Case, Debbie Tavella, Doris Zagar – 47

3rd: Sue Lord, Ashley Coombs, Chanelle Charron – 47

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Nellie Harvey, Helen Bekintos, Spare – 49

2nd: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 49

3rd: Mary-Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer, Spare – 50

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmel – 54

2nd: Linda Sillanpaa, Cheryl Tremblay, Cathy Culhane – 55

3rd: Lorna Chuipka, Margaret Davidson, Annika Jozin – 55

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Longest Putt Hole #1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Marcie DLF

Longest Putt Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford – $15.00 Cash Prize): Diedre Dupuis

Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Sue Lord

Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Cathy Cyr

Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – ): Luan Buckell

Longest Putt Hole #4 (Canadian Tire $25 Gift Certificate): Donna Korytko

Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Erin Andrews

Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Lise Noel

Closest to the Pin # 7 (1st shot) (Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash): Alexis Alexopoulos

Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 (Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate): Rachal Korytko-Amos

Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash): Barb Leschishin

Longest Putt Hole # 9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash): Alexis Alexopoulos

Draw (Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate): Diedre Dupuis

Draw (Wesdome – $25 Tim’s Gift Card): Louise Moran

Draw (Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher): Mary-Lynn McKenna

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $781.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $818.50!! -$781.00 + $37.50)

15 Foot Putt – $138.00 Total ($100.50 + $37.50) – names drawn will putt this coming week, June 29th – Sue Switzer, Linda Guindon, Chris Mitchell

Thank you to everyone who support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.