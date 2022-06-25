Morning News – June 25

Weather:



Today – Clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 30 then light late this evening. Low 10.

Forest Fire Update:

There is one forest fire in the Northeast Region. Sudbury 17 is being held at 0.7 of a hectare. It is located approximately 4 km south of Burwash and north of Highway 637.

News Tidbits: