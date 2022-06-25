Morning News – June 25

June 25, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 30 then light late this evening. Low 10.
Forest Fire Update:
There is one forest fire in the Northeast Region. Sudbury 17 is being held at 0.7 of a hectare. It is located approximately 4 km south of Burwash and north of Highway 637.
News Tidbits:
- It was great news to see the hard work that Municipal employees had done to enhance Wawa’s beaches. On June 14th, the beaches were open, the docks installed, a volleyball net put up, and best of all a new floating raft for Dr. Rose’s Beach. Sadly, not even two weeks later, vandals have struck and the facilities at Lion’s Beach suffered. The ladies’ side needed to be cleared up, but the men’s will be closed until further notice. SE OPP has been notified – and if you have any tips, please call them.
- The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow, presented by Science North, is in Manitouwadge, today, Saturday, June 25.
