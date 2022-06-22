Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon ranks fifth in Ontario for energy efficiency

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is pleased that its efforts in increasing its energy efficiency have not gone unnoticed. In fact, the CSC Nouvelon ranked 5th in the 2022 Top Energy Performing School Boards Report that measures the energy efficiency of Ontario school board for the 2019-2020 school year. The 72 school boards in the province were ranked on their energy savings potential, which is the gap between their target and current energy consumption values.

This achievement is the result of ongoing efforts led since 1990 to implement improvements to CSC Nouvelon buildings. These efforts include the collaboration of janitorial and maintenance staff members who ensure the optimal operation of systems, integrating green technology into new building construction as well as into renovations projects, and upgrading older buildings with building management systems, energy-efficient windows and roofs, water-saving toilets and more efficient lighting systems. Six schools are also equipped with a solar panel system which enable them to produce their own energy.

With the support of Ameresco, an international company specialized in reducing energy consumption, the school board pursues its efforts to remain an education sector leader in reducing energy consumption. The CSC Nouvelon is also committed to transfer this knowledge to students so that they acquire the tools to help them become young eco-responsible citizens and do their part in striving for a better world.

“The CSC Nouvelon is thrilled of being recognized as an energy efficiency leader. We attach great importance to reducing our carbon footprint and managing our buildings sustainably,” stated the CSC Nouvelon’s Director of Education and Secretary Treasurer, Mr. Paul Henry. “The CSC Nouvelon endeavours to prepare its students to become responsible environmental citizens, but we also have a duty to be responsible citizens ourselves and help ensure the well-being of our planet for generations to come.”

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon offers a French-language Catholic Educational Program that is widely recognized for its excellence. The CSC Nouvelon provides a quality learning environment and academic program that runs from early childhood to adult education, with some 6,100 students enrolled in 27 elementary, 1 virtual school and 10 secondary schools.