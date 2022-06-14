Men’s Night – June 9

(81 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Brandon Case, Dylan Buckel, Spare – 33

2nd : Francis Dechamplain, Dan Guay, Kevin Sabourin – 33

3rd : Mitch Lemoyne, Adam Tomassini, Anders Derekski– 34

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Shane Bukowski, William Cooper, Spare – 35

2nd : Rene Gagne, Eric Levesque, Eric Contois – 35

3rd : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 35

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Mark Szekely, Kevin Auger, Spare – 36

2nd : Jeremy Lord, Jason Rouleau, Spare, – 36

3rd : Dave Dupuis, Ryan Cooke, Spare – 36

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Mitch Sissing – 37

2nd : Jarett Asselin, Noah Asselin, Anders Morden – 37

3rd : Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman – 38

5th FLIGHT:

1st : John Simon, Paul Bernath, Spare – 39

2nd : Brady Desrochers, Logan Dunham, Eric Morrison – 39

3rd : N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Ray Renaud – 41

2nd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Brandon Case

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Cooper Moore

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Bernie Erechook

AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Caleb Boylan

RJ’S Bait: $90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Brandon Case (2 weeks in a Row!!)

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: James Morden

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jason Rouleau

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Chris Buckel

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Shane Bukowski

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Al MacDonald

Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Anders Dereski

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Caleb Boylan

Winner of Cash Draw $40.50 : Scott Carruthers (Mike Belanger drew the tickets)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,459.50 – NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($2419.00 + $40.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $96.000 – ($55.50 + $40.50) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Derek Hardy, Chris Buckel, Joel Dechamplain – Putt off will happen June 16th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.