World Water Day artworks on Display in SSM Centennial Branch Library

World Water Day artworks are now on display at the Centennial Branch Library, located at 50 East Street! After several COVID related delays, patrons of the library and supporters of the arts are able to view submissions celebrating World Water Day until early July!

This year on March 22, 2022 in celebration of World Water Day, local Water Wise Network in partnership with Blue Mar 4 Change, Algoma University, The City of Sault Ste. Marie, Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy, Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, Hearterra Inc., Sault College, Algoma District School Board, Huron Superior Catholic District School Board, Invasive Species Centre, LSSU Center for Freshwater Research and Education came together virtually in a day of presentations, workshops, conversations to hear from local scientists and experts from the twin Sault area. Because our borders share more than just the water, the network’s participants shared personal connections that called for action to preserve this important life source in our communities today, and for future generations.

As a continuation of these activities and calls to action, local artists were called to create and submit works that will be displayed temporarily to serve as a reminder of the ever present importance of fresh water issues and how vital water is to the communities we live in. Come visit these pieces and celebrate freshwater while embracing your connections with sustainable resources through the arts!

For more information about Water Wise, upcoming events and how to get involved, please visit www.freshwaterwise.com

ABOUT WATER WISE

WaterWise is a network of freshwater scientists, educators, Indigenous people, youth, enthusiasts, activists, and industry leaders, operating under BlueMar4Change. Their mission is to share stories of wisdom that engage action and connection to protect, advocate, celebrate, and restore freshwater – OUR living source of life. They aim to empower people through storytelling, indigenous knowledge, culture, science, and research, as agents of restorative change, through engaging challenges, with an annual storytelling challenge for World Water Day. Connect, inspire, engage, innovate.