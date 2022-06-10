Thunder Bay OPP Locate Missing Kayaker

On June 8, 2022, shortly before 11:00 a.m., a 57 year old who was camping alone in a remote area of Sleeping Giant Provincial Park was reported missing by park staff after their vehicle permit expired. The person was last seen by campers on June 6, 2022. Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated the incident.

The person was camping in a remote area near Tea Harbour, Sleeping Giant Provincial Park and all personal belongings were located at their campsite except for a kayak.

Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) helicopter and two Thunder Bay (OPP) Emergency Response Team (ERT) members were engaged. As well, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) and the Canadian Coast Guard were engaged, searching the shoreline and neighbouring islands to Sleeping Giant Provincial Park.

On June 8, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Thunder Bay OPP ERT members located a kayak and the missing person, who was deceased in Lake Superior along the Sleeping Giant Peninsula shoreline.

No foul play is suspected and the Coroner has been engaged.

Notification has been made to family. Deceased is 57 year old Alexander Hay of Ottawa, Ontario.

Anyone with information regarding this event should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.