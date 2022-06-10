Breaking News

Morning News – June 10

June 10, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

COVID-19 Statistics:

Updated: June 9, 2022, 3:45 PM Current Change in previous 7 days
Tested 264,528 738
Confirmed Cases 8,529 34
Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022 6,325 34
High-Risk Active Cases 42 -23
Resolved Cases 8,487 57
*Deceased 58 1
Deceased in 2022 37 1
Central & East Algoma 874 6
Elliot Lake & Area 475 5
North Algoma 295 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,885 21

Forest Fire Update:

There is one active fire in the Northeast Region, Timmins 1. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits:

  • Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are still four cattle still wandering around.
  • Algoma Steel had an oil spill yesterday morning, and the oil did enter the St. Marys River. The US Coast Guard stated “They had an equipment failure, which led to the discharge of oil into the St. Marys river.” The waterway was closed for an assessment, and was reopened later in the day. Oil is expected to accumulate along the north side of Sugar Island (Garden River).
