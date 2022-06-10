Morning News – June 10

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

COVID-19 Statistics:

Updated: June 9, 2022, 3:45 PM Current Change in previous 7 days Tested 264,528 738 Confirmed Cases 8,529 34 Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022 6,325 34 High-Risk Active Cases 42 -23 Resolved Cases 8,487 57 *Deceased 58 1 Deceased in 2022 37 1 Central & East Algoma 874 6 Elliot Lake & Area 475 5 North Algoma 295 2 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,885 21

Forest Fire Update:

There is one active fire in the Northeast Region, Timmins 1. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits: