SSM OPP – Missing Kayaker Located Deceased

On Sunday June 5, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sault Ste Marie Crime Unit, the OPP’s North East Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Aviation Services- Helicopter, the Underwater Search and Rescue Team (USRT), Forensic Identification Services (FIS), Batchewana First Nation Police Service, Sault Ste Police Service (ariel search with a drone), Sault Ste Marie Search and Rescue (marine) responded to a missing overdue person that went kayaking on Driving Lake north of Garden River First Nation.

The deceased, 23-year-old, Kyle BUSWA-VIRTA was located on June 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., by the OPP’s Underwater Search and Rescue Unit.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date.