Marathon OPP – Charges Laid after School is Broken into

On June 5 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were notified of a motion alarm at a local school. Upon arrival, they observed an individual running in and out of the building.

Further investigation revealed that the individual had forced entry into the school and had stolen items from the kitchen area.

Dallas MALLEY, 19, of Marathon, Ontario was arrested and charged with Break and Enter, contrary to sec. 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code. He was released from police custody and will answer to the charges in Marathon on August 11, 2022.

