East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges laid after Traffic Stop

On June 1, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic-related complaint of a possible impaired driver in the downtown area in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported that a person was in a retail store who they thought was impaired. A description of the person, vehicle, and license plate was provided to the police. The vehicle was located a short time later on Mississauga Avenue. The driver was spoken to who exhibited signs of impairment and a strong odour of alcoholic beverage emanating from their breath. An Approved Screening Device was administered which resulted in a fail. As a result, the driver was arrested and charged.

Marlyn MCCLEAN, 76 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 5, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.