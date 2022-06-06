East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Street Disturbance

On June 5, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance related occurrence on Hutchison Avenue in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported that a neighbour was yelling and swearing at them and other people on the street. This was an on-going issue where the person yells at neighbours, other people walking, and vehicles travelling on the street. Police attended and arrested the person.

Jeff BEACOCK, 43 years-old, of Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with Causing a Disturbance, contrary to section 175(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 5, 2022.