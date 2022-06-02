SE OPP Chapleau – Male charged with Mischief

On May 30, 2022 at approximately 9:58 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of damage to property at a business on Pine Street in Chapleau.

Through investigation, Austin LECUYER, 22-years-of-age, of Chapleau was arrested and charged with the following:

Mischief, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 12, 2022 in Chapleau.