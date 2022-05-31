Tourism Industry Association of Canada Launches National Tourism Week 2022

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance; Beth Potter, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC); and the Parliamentary Tourism Caucus officially launched National Tourism Week at a press conference in the nation’s capital.

For more than 10 years, Tourism Week has been presented by TIAC to encourage all tourism partners to come together to celebrate tourism as vital to the Canadian economy and to the social and cultural fabric of communities across the nation. The seven-day awareness campaign invites private- and public-sector partners in Canada to promote Canadian tourism destinations, businesses, and employees. Tourism Week will run until June 4, 2022.

“As Canada’s tourism sector moves into phase of rebuilding and growth following the COVID-19 lockdowns and emergency measures, there is understandable excitement and optimism in the air,” says Minister Boissonnault.

“After two years, we are safely welcoming domestic and international visitors back, showcasing Canada as a destination of choice on the global stage thanks to our country’s values of safety, respect, and inclusivity,” says Minister Boissonnault. “We are working with all orders of government, industry and indigenous partners to renew the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, and set the course for growth, investment and stability in the sector for decades to come.

This year’s theme of Travel now. For work, life, and play! has been chosen to emphasize that tourism in Canada is open for business and ready to safely re-welcome travelers from all over the world, whether for pleasure or business.

“We are open for business and ready to re-welcome travelers from all over the world, whether for pleasure or business,” says Potter. “The recovery of Canada’s visitor economy is key to Canada’s overall economic growth – and we still have a long way to go. It is vital that this once $105 billion industry in Canada be recognized and celebrated for the important economic driver it is.”