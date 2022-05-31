Breaking News

SSM OPP – Driver Flees but is Arrested

On May 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of Batchewana First Nation Police Service and the Anishinabek Police Service responded to a well-being check at a residence on Church Street in Town of Echo Bay.

 

Before police arrival the person had left the residence in a car and was later located travelling eastbound on Pioneer Road. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the car continued onto Watson Road and entered Highway 17 travelling westbound.  The car turned onto Church Street in Echo Bay driving at a high rate of speed and continued to Highway 17B where it turned into a private driveway. The driver tried to exit the vehicle and flee from police on foot and was subsequently arrested.

While searching the vehicle police located a small amount of suspected cocaine and a switchblade knife. The driver was transported to local hospital via Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services for further assessment.

As a result of the investigation, a 36 years-old from Echo Bay was charged with:

  • Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 25, 2022.

