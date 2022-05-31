Goulais River to celebrate Twin Equipment & Tool Rentals Grand Opening

Carve some time out of your schedule this weekend on June 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to join Twin Equipment & Tool Rentals (TETR) at their grand opening celebration. There will be chainsaw carving demonstrations, live music, and a community barbecue. Opened officially in March of 2021, due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, TETR’s grand opening had to be postponed until now.

Tiana and Dan Byrnes want to share their pride in Twin Equipment & Tool Rentals (TETR) with a family-focused celebration with something for everyone. In addition to the music and barbecue, there are many prizes to win (including carvings, a STIHL MS 170 Chainsaw, and TWIN swag). They are also offering one free chainsaw sharpening per family. Other local vendors will be on site, including Welding Academy, STIHL, SANY, the local firehall members, and expert chainsaw carver Rob Amadio.

Local dignitaries have been invited and everyone is welcome at Twin Equipment & Tool Rentals, at2620 Hwy 17 N Goulais River on Saturday, June 4, from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations towards the barbecue will be donated to the local firehall.

About Twin Equipment & Tool Rentals

Twin Equipment & Tool Rentals (TETR) rents heavy equipment and has a full-service shop for the maintenance and repair of equipment and tools. They are a 100% locally owned indigenous business and the exclusive dealer of STIHL equipment from Goulais River to Wawa. Tiana Byrnes, CEO, opened TETR to build on her husband’s business, Twin Contracting, which opened in 2015, and was named for their twins, Jaxson and Ryder.