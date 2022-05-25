Nipigon OPP – Drug Trafficking Charges Laid

During the month of May 2022, officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted an investigation into complaints of drug trafficking in the town of Nipigon.

As a result of this investigation, Samuel John Esquega, 56 years old, of Nipigon, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you observe suspicious activity you can report that activity to the Ontario Provincial Police by calling 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca if you would like more information in how to send online anonymous tips. When you submit online tips you can also send pictures, videos, audio recordings and documents.