Thunder Bay OPP – Marathon Driver charged with Stunt

On May 21, 2022, just before 12:00 p.m., a Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was monitoring traffic on Highway 11-17 between Balsam Street and Hodder Avenue as part of the Canada Road Safety Week Campaign. This traffic initiative led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee focuses on reducing Aggressive driving, Distracted Driving, Drug and/or Alcohol Impaired Driving, Fatigue-Impaired driving and Seatbelt offences from May 17, 2022 to May 23, 2022.

At this time, the OPP officer was conducting stationary radar when an east bound vehicle passed the officer’s cruiser at very high rate of speed. The vehicle was locked on radar at 147 km/hour in a posted zone of 90 km/hour.

An 18 year old driver of Marathon, Ontario, was stopped with a passenger.

As a result of the officer’s investigation, the driver was charged with Stunt Driving contrary to section 172 (1) of the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Provincial Offences Court in Thunder Bay on August 15, 2022.

During Canada Road Safety week, police encourage drivers to drive safely during the long weekend.

Safer You. Safer Me. The decisions drivers make don’t just affect them. They can affect their passengers, other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians too.